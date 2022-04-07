NATIONAL

Shehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi

By News Desk

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while dubbing Imran Khan as “absolute fraud” drew a parallel between the PTI leader and Germany’s World War II leader Adolf Hitler.

In a statement on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said Hitler Nazi had also seized power by setting aside the constitution.

Shehbaz said the country has made no progress due to the economic mess and corruption.
The PML-N leader said NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri was on stay for two years. “We will fight this unconstitutional act at every forum,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the apex court will soon announce the verdict against deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. “We will not sit idle until violators of the constitution are not taken to task,” he added.

He also thanked Jehangir Khan and Aleem Khan groups for extending support to PML-N in Punjab.

News Desk

