NATIONAL

Traffic police seek permission from AIG Karachi for issuing challans

By News Desk

Karachi traffic police has sought permission from Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to allow them to resume issuance of traffic challans.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema has written a letter to the AIG Karachi reminding him that the traffic officials have stopped issuing challans to violators two months back.

“We were observing the entire situation and during the past two months, the traffic flow in the city has witnessed improvement,” he said and however added, “Violations from commercial vehicles, double lane parking and other violations continued during the period.”

The facility to bar traffic challans was misused and therefore keeping in view the situation it has been decided to reissue challans in the city, DIG traffic said.

He added that previously 1,000 officials were involved in challan process, however, this time only 350 officials will perform the task.

“ASI to inspector rank officials will only be allowed to issue challans,” he said and added that the challans will be reissued once the permission is granted from the AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

In February, Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday imposed new restrictions on issuing traffic challans to violators.
During the first meeting after his appointment, the AIG Karachi issued directives that only section officers will be entitled to issue traffic challans against the violators. “The sub-ordinate staff will no longer be allowed to issue traffic tickets,” he said.

Previous articleShehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while dubbing Imran Khan as "absolute fraud" drew a parallel between the PTI leader and Germany's World War II...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted physical remand of suspect Saifur Rehman in Anarkali blast case until April 12 The investigation officer asked the ATC...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition decides not to wait for SC verdict, warns of taking to the streets

The joint Opposition on Thursday deliberated over a strong comeback, considering street protests across the country as a strategy. According to the sources, the joint...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for fourth day in a row

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,093....
Read more
NATIONAL

Why PM Imran’s rivals want him out of power

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve parliament in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him has been met with shock and bemusement,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi says ‘NA speaker’s ruling is absolute’

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the National Assembly speaker has the power of giving a ruling and it was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Gaddafi Stadium to host Central Punjab College Championship final on Friday

The final of Central Punjab College Championship 2021-22 will be played between Government College University Lahore and Faisalabad’s Divisional Public School at the Gaddafi...

Pak vs Aus: How much profit did PCB generate from series?

Why the US is targeting Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria

Opposition decides not to wait for SC verdict, warns of taking to the streets

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.