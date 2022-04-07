NATIONAL

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

By News Desk
Security officials inspect the site of a bomb blast that killed two people and wounded 22 others at a busy shopping district in Lahore on January 20, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted physical remand of suspect Saifur Rehman in Anarkali blast case until April 12

The investigation officer asked the ATC to extend the physical remand by 14 days. The court however extended the remand to April 12 after the suspect was presented in the court under strict security measures.

The Punjab government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by superintendent police (SP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Naseebullah Khan to probe into Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar bomb blast.

A five-member JIT has been constituted by the Punjab Home Department that will be headed by SP CTD Lahore Region Naseebullah Khan.

The other members include the representatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Investigation Lahore Muhammad Ashraf Chadhar and CTD Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Munir Ahmad.

At least three persons including a child were killed and over 20 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials said that 10-kilogram explosive material was used in the explosion. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Previous articlePakistani athletes raise white cards
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Opposition decides not to wait for SC verdict, warns of taking to the streets

The joint Opposition on Thursday deliberated over a strong comeback, considering street protests across the country as a strategy. According to the sources, the joint...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for fourth day in a row

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,093....
Read more
NATIONAL

Why PM Imran’s rivals want him out of power

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve parliament in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him has been met with shock and bemusement,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi says ‘NA speaker’s ruling is absolute’

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the National Assembly speaker has the power of giving a ruling and it was...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP says elections not possible until October

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed President Dr Arif Alvi that elections could be held in October as it would require...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman playing important role in the solution of children-related problems

LAHORE: The Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children (CPCC) at the Office of Ombudsman Punjab has disposed of 229 out of 236 complaints involving children...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Why the US is targeting Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria

The United States’ latest round of sanctions on Russia includes two new targets: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, Katerina and Maria, who...

Opposition decides not to wait for SC verdict, warns of taking to the streets

Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for fourth day in a row

Why PM Imran’s rivals want him out of power

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.