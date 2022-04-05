Karachiites suffer due to gas loadshedding during Iftar

Contrary to the claims that no gas loadshedding would be carried out during Sehr and Iftar, parts of Karachi experienced hours-long outages during Iftar hours on third Ramazan, ARY News reported.

The gas outages during Iftar time irked Karachiites and multiplied their difficulties.

Many areas of the metropolis, including North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Sector Eleven C-1, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 17 experienced gas loadshedding during Iftar hours.

Earlier on April 24, according to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the federal energy ministry had said that the federal government will ensure the continuous provision of electricity during Sehr and Iftar throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

He had maintained that no unannounced power outages will take place during these the timings.