CITY

Karachiites suffer due to gas loadshedding during Iftar

By News Desk

Contrary to the claims that no gas loadshedding would be carried out during Sehr and Iftar, parts of Karachi experienced hours-long outages during Iftar hours on third Ramazan, ARY News reported.

The gas outages during Iftar time irked Karachiites and multiplied their difficulties.

Many areas of the metropolis, including North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Sector Eleven C-1, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 17 experienced gas loadshedding during Iftar hours.

Earlier on April 24, according to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the federal energy ministry had said that the federal government will ensure the continuous provision of electricity during Sehr and Iftar throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

He had maintained that no unannounced power outages will take place during these the timings.

Previous articleCM Punjab Election: Hamza Shehbaz warns of ‘conspiracy’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CM Punjab Election: Hamza Shehbaz warns of ‘conspiracy’

Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday accused the ruling alliance of hatching a conspiracy to suspend PML-N members to win the chief minister’s election. Leader of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP serves notice to KP minister over attack on polling stations

The election commission on Tuesday heard the case of attack on three polling stations in North Waziristan in local councils election. The election commission decided...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to only determine legality of NA deputy speaker’s ruling: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said the Supreme Court would only determine the legality of National Assembly Deputy Speaker...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI begins preparations for General Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at his Bani Gala residence. Sources privy to the matter...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to give election tickets to local workers: Aamir Kiani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give election tickets only to those workers who are loyal to Pakistan and the party, said senior PTI leader Aamir...
Read more
NATIONAL

General election to be held within three months: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the next general election will be held within three months across the country. Addressing a public gathering...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI begins preparations for General Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at his Bani Gala residence. Sources privy to the matter...

PTI to give election tickets to local workers: Aamir Kiani

General election to be held within three months: PM

Neighbours agree to mega plan for Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.