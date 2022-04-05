NATIONAL

CM Punjab Election: Hamza Shehbaz warns of ‘conspiracy’

By News Desk

Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday accused the ruling alliance of hatching a conspiracy to suspend PML-N members to win the chief minister’s election.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly and chief minister’s candidate, Hamza Shehbaz said that Azam Nazeer Tarar has informed the Supreme Court today that 40 members of the assembly being suspended.

“We had 200 members for the election of the Leader of the House, if Pervaiz Elahi had majority, he could not left from the back door,” he said.

“You are a veteran player and king of these things,” addressing Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi he said. “I respect you but will keep the facts above,” he said.

“Speaker is the custodian of the house but what the game is planned, you have to be accountable for it,” Hamza Shehbaz said.
“I will go to the assembly tomorrow to prove majority,” he added.

He also called the Supreme Court to take notice of the situation.

Ahead of an all-important task to elect a new chief minister after Usman Buzdar’s resignation, the Punjab Assembly session has been adjourned till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held tomorrow (April 6) but now the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has adjourned the session till April 16, citing some repair work in the assembly.

Previous articleECP serves notice to KP minister over attack on polling stations
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP serves notice to KP minister over attack on polling stations

The election commission on Tuesday heard the case of attack on three polling stations in North Waziristan in local councils election. The election commission decided...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to only determine legality of NA deputy speaker’s ruling: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said the Supreme Court would only determine the legality of National Assembly Deputy Speaker...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI begins preparations for General Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at his Bani Gala residence. Sources privy to the matter...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to give election tickets to local workers: Aamir Kiani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give election tickets only to those workers who are loyal to Pakistan and the party, said senior PTI leader Aamir...
Read more
NATIONAL

General election to be held within three months: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the next general election will be held within three months across the country. Addressing a public gathering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan wishes to enhance long-term multi-domain relations with Nepal: General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long-term multi-domain relations with Nepal based on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI to give election tickets to local workers: Aamir Kiani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give election tickets only to those workers who are loyal to Pakistan and the party, said senior PTI leader Aamir...

General election to be held within three months: PM

Neighbours agree to mega plan for Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction

Babar gets car delivered to home after stellar performance against Australia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.