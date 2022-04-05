NATIONAL

ECP serves notice to KP minister over attack on polling stations

By News Desk

The election commission on Tuesday heard the case of attack on three polling stations in North Waziristan in local councils election.

The election commission decided to serve notices to a provincial minister and his brother over the incident.

A three-member commission headed by the chief election commissioner heard the case with regard to attack on polling stations, manhandling and taking the polling staff hostage.

“The Returning Officer reported about rioting at three polling stations, beating the polling staff and stealing the electoral material” special secretary told the ECP bench.

“The RO requested for re-polling at three polling stations,” special secretary said.

Presiding officers of the three polling stations appeared before the election commission. “Women polling agents were attacked at my polling station,” a lady presiding officer told the ECP.

“I was forced to flee from the polling station to save my life,” presiding officer said.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan district also appeared in the election commission hearing.

“How you act as returning officer, being DC you could not protect the polling staff,” the chief election commissioner asked the RO. “One feels to cry over the statement of the lady presiding officer,” the CEC remarked.

“There are complaints of rioting against the provincial relief minister,” special secretary told the ECP panel.

“Did you take any action against the provincial minister. It seems the provincial government has itself influenced the election,” CEC observed.

The election commission decided to serve notices to the provincial minister and his brother. The ECP also ordered to provide security to three presiding officers.

News Desk

