Fragile economy and solutions

An economic problem generally means the problem of making a choice that occurs because of the scarcity of resources. It arises because people have unlimited desires but the means to satisfy that desire are limited at a greater level. Therefore, satisfying all human needs seems nearly impossible with limited resources. Pakistan is one of those developing countries that is facing economic problems which are delaying the success and the growth of the country.

There are consequently many economic problems in Pakistan which are getting hostile and overwhelming day by day and if they remain unattended then the conditions might even may be propelled towards the worst situation. Through Durandline Pakistan is connected with Afghanistan geographically and was an ally of America in the war on terror, therefore facing great threats and terrorism. A huge part of the budget is spent on this war. War against terrorism is a very important reason behind the economic problem.

Another major issue of our country includes a poor academic set-up, the Energy crisis is also a critical economic problem that has affected the growth of the state unfavourably, the load shedding of electricity, petroleum, CNG and natural gas has produced various problems. Resultantly, the mediocre stakeholders have left the country in the lurch. Unemployment is a nightmare for the youth who share a major percentage of the population and are said to be the backbone of any nation. Despite having natural resources in the form of land, manpower, water, oil and minerals, we are still at the starting point. Bad governance is still a major issue within the state. Our leaders have bank accounts in foreign countries. They have invested in other countries. This is the kind of insincerity towards the nation. The basic problems of an economy can be solved either by the decisions of the government or by the market through interactions of buyers and sellers. There is a need for good leaders to develop the best infrastructure and system for the people.

