Daughters are blessings

By Editor's Mail
We live in a society where a female child is despised and the male child is liked. This partial attitude defines the psyche of ignorant people. The robust reason behind this practice is the lack of proper knowledge and the Islamic dignity of girls. Girls are angels and blessings for their parents. They help their parents in everything, extending from domestic chores to running agriculture. Furthermore, they help parents augment their progeny. Similarly, a girl is considered an unparalleled endowment from Allah.

Plus, it is often the case that a girl child enormously loves her parents more than a boy child. A boy child becomes easily irritable with parents if his request is not approved. However, a girl is more sympathetic to her parents.

Killing a newborn baby is not a sole murder, but a butchery of humanity. We live in a society where this incident takes place more frequently. The recent occurrence clearly shows the cruel nature of a man against her a girl child. In the province of Punjab, a father killed her seven-year newly born babies. Such inhumane occasions are swelling each passing day due to utter ignorance. Proper steps should be taken to check them otherwise upcoming situation will serious be worsened. Resultantly, An serene world will be converted into hell. It is our responsibility of us, but most importantly, feminists should take special attention to the matter.

MUHAMMAD AFZAL SHAIKH

GAMBAT

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

