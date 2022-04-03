NATIONAL

Punjab gets new governor

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The federal government Sunday appointed a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart as governor of Punjab hours after it removed Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from the post.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema is one of the pioneer members of the PTI as he had joined the party in April 1996 and served as the party’s central information secretary for five years as well as chairman’s spokesperson for a brief stint in 2015.

The decision to remove Sarwar was announced by Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry who did not offer any reason as to why he was removed hours before the crucial vote of no-confidence against the prime minister.

Chaudhry said a new governor would be announced later. In the meantime, “the deputy speaker [of the Punjab Assembly] will be the acting governor according to the Constitution,” he tweeted.

A two-term Labour MP in the United Kingdom, Sarwar ditched his British passport in 2013 to become governor of Punjab after joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but left the job in 2015 to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He returned to the office for a second time in 2018 after the ruling party won the general elections.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SESSION

The session of the National Assembly to deliberate on the no-trust motion, the 44th meeting of the current legislative assembly will begin at 11:30 am, a notification issued from the House secretariat said.

The motion against Imran Khan was moved by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of opposition groups will be held on March 25. It accused him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

Khan has been facing mounting criticism of his performance, including charges of his management of an economy beset by high inflation and rising deficits, and he lost his majority in the Lower House on Wednesday when the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit his coalition.

The pro-establishment party — which threw its lot in with the opposition seeking to oust the prime minister — has seven seats in the Lower House.

A vote on the motion must be held by Monday (tomorrow).

Opposition leaders had called on Khan to resign even before he lost his majority in parliament, but his aides have said he will not quit.

Khan’s ouster could mean another round of instability in a country in which no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

