National Assembly dismisses no-confidence vote against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, declaring the motion was a threat to national security and in blatant violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Article 5 of the Constitution asserts that loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen, and that obedience to the Constitution and law, too, is the obligation of every national “wherever he may be”.

The session to hold the no-confidence motion began with Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry stating it was part of a “foreign conspiracy to implement regime change” in the country, describing it as a “treasonous” motion, before requesting Suri to give a ruling on the matter.

Giving his ruling, Suri threw out the no-confidence resolution and abruptly ended the session.

Minutes later, Khan went on national television to say he will ask the president to dissolve Parliament and call early elections.

The opposition, which said it would stage a protest sit-in in Parliament, called the ruling throwing out the no-confidence vote illegal and vowed to go to Supreme Court.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told reporters: “We are also moving to the Supreme Court today.”

The session, which began at 12:10 pm to vote on the no-trust motion from the unified opposition against Khan, was presided by Deputy Speaker Suri after the opposition submitted a no-confidence against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The resolution, addressed to the secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat, was submitted by Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The resolution carried the signatures of more than a hundred MPs.

SURPRISE

The opposition arrived in Parliament ready to vote Khan out of power. They needed a simple majority of 172 votes in the 342-seat House to unseat Khan. Khan’s small but key coalition partners along with a dozen of his own party members joined the opposition to oust him.

An embattled Khan, who time and again, has refused to step down and vowed to contest the no-confidence motion, insisted until the last minute to have a “surprise” in store for a confident multi-party opposition alliance, which asserts that it has “more than enough” votes to oust the prime minister.

The prime minister had been facing mounting criticism of his performance, including charges of his management of an economy beset by high inflation and rising deficits, and he lost his majority in the Lower House on Wednesday when the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit the ruling coalition.

The pro-establishment party — which threw its lot in with the opposition seeking to oust the prime minister — has seven seats in the Lower House.

Khan required 172 votes to hold power with a simple majority in the 342-member Lower House.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has 155 MPs in the National Assembly, had formed a coalition government with the support of five allied parties in 2018.

The prime minister effectively lost the majority in parliament after three of the five allies — MQM-P, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) — joined the opposition ranks.

According to the current tally, the PTI and its allied party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), have 162 members in the Lower House, whereas the opposition claims to have the support of 199 lawmakers.

‘DISCREDITED PROCESS’

On Saturday, Khan indicated that he would not accept an unfavourable vote. “How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?” he told foreign journalists at his office on Saturday.

“Democracy functions on moral authority — what moral authority is left after this connivance?”

“The move to oust me is blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States,” he said, terming it an attempt at “regime change”.

RED ZONE SEALED OFF

Meanwhile, footage showed law enforcement personnel sealing off Islamabad’s Red Zone neighbourhood with containers and barb wires to prevent any protests during the no-trust vote.

The sensitive neighbourhood houses the parliament house, the supreme court, the prime minister and president offices, and other important government installations.

The PTI has threatened that it would not let its dissidents vote on the no-trust motion. The Ministry of Interior has called additional 1,500 paramilitary troops to maintain law and order on the day.

On the streets of Islamabad, there was a heavy police and paramilitary presence, with shipping containers used to block off roads, according to a Reuters witness.

KHAN CALLS FOR PROTEST

Khan said that if he wins the no-confidence motion in parliament, he may call a new election.

Speaking to ARY News on Friday, Khan said opposition parties sent him three options through the military establishment: resign, face a no-confidence motion, or announce a fresh election.

“I will not resign,” Khan declared, adding if he wins the no-confidence vote, he may call a new election.

Accusing the US, Pakistan’s longtime ally, of hatching a conspiracy to oust him for his “independent foreign policy,” he blamed the opposition parties for being “stooges of the foreign power.”

Khan on Saturday asked his supporters to take to the streets across the country ahead of the no-confidence vote.

“Come out of your homes today and on Sunday to protest against this big conspiracy. Protest is your right but it should be peaceful and without any violence,” he said.

Responding to live questions from citizens by telephone, he said he has plans to get treason cases lodged against “perpetrators” of the conspiracy, and the party dissidents, who would vote in favour of the no-trust motion.

In a related development, the government on Saturday filed a petition in a court in Lahore, seeking cancellation of a bail the court had granted to Shehbaz, who is the opposition’s candidate for the premiership, and Hamza last year in a money laundering case.

The court has summoned the father and son on April 4.

— With input from Reuters, Anadolu Agency