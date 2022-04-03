Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned

LAHORE: A session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new chief minister — with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is backed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Hamza Shehbaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) going head to head in the race — was adjourned until April 6.

In a tweet, PML-N MP Khawaja Saad Rafique termed the development “unconstitutional”.

The session came days after the now-former governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation and called a session of the House to elect a new chief executive.

According to a notification, Sarwar summoned the Punjab Assembly session on Saturday at 11:30 am.

In a surprise move, the federal government removed Sarwar from his post, Sunday hours before the session of the provincial assembly.

Buzdar submitted his resignation to the prime minister on March 28 as the ruling PTI party announced Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi as its candidate for the post of the provincial chief executive to save his governments in Punjab and Islamabad.

In exchange for the chief ministership, Elahi’s Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) agreed to put its weight behind embattled Imran Khan, who is facing a no-trust move against him by the unified opposition.

Buzdar submitted his resignation the same day the opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion to remove him from office.

122 lawmakers from the PML-N and seven from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) signed the motion before submitting it to the office of the speaker, said Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan of the PML-N.

The assembly of the 371-seat House is dominated by the PTI whose government is supported by a coalition of 199 lawmakers. Of these, 184 belong to the PTI, 10 to PML-Q, one to a lesser-known Pakistan Rah-i-Haq Party (PRHP) and four independent MPs.

Whereas, the opposition, essentially the PML-N and PPP, have 172 seats combined with 165 of them belonging to the former.

Elahi needs the support of 182 lawmakers to enter the office.