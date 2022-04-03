NATIONAL

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new chief minister — with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is backed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Hamza Shehbaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) going head to head in the race — was adjourned until April 6.

In a tweet, PML-N MP Khawaja Saad Rafique termed the development “unconstitutional”.

The session came days after the now-former governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation and called a session of the House to elect a new chief executive.

According to a notification, Sarwar summoned the Punjab Assembly session on Saturday at 11:30 am.

In a surprise move, the federal government removed Sarwar from his post, Sunday hours before the session of the provincial assembly.

Buzdar submitted his resignation to the prime minister on March 28 as the ruling PTI party announced Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi as its candidate for the post of the provincial chief executive to save his governments in Punjab and Islamabad.

In exchange for the chief ministership, Elahi’s Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) agreed to put its weight behind embattled Imran Khan, who is facing a no-trust move against him by the unified opposition.

Buzdar submitted his resignation the same day the opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion to remove him from office.

122 lawmakers from the PML-N and seven from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) signed the motion before submitting it to the office of the speaker, said Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan of the PML-N.

The assembly of the 371-seat House is dominated by the PTI whose government is supported by a coalition of 199 lawmakers. Of these, 184 belong to the PTI, 10 to PML-Q, one to a lesser-known Pakistan Rah-i-Haq Party (PRHP) and four independent MPs.

Whereas, the opposition, essentially the PML-N and PPP, have 172 seats combined with 165 of them belonging to the former.

Elahi needs the support of 182 lawmakers to enter the office.

Previous articleNational Assembly speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against Imran
Next article‘About time’: Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President dissolves National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The president on Sunday signed a summary sent by the prime minister for the dissolution of the National Assembly under Article 58 of...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Assembly speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, declaring the motion was a threat to national security and in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab gets new governor

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The federal government Sunday appointed a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart as governor of Punjab hours after it removed Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal urges PM Khan to opt for an ‘honourable exit’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday urged the prime minister to opt for an 'honourable exit' instead of looking for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran will be held accountable for issuing ‘threats’ to opposition: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his allegations that opposition is part of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition parties to hold power show outside Parliament House today

ISLAMABAD: Whilst the show of power inside the National Assembly hall today (Sunday) will decide whether or not Prime Minister Imran Khan stays in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab gets new governor

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The federal government Sunday appointed a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart as governor of Punjab hours after it removed Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from the...

Epaper – April 3-2022 LHR

Epaper – April 3-2022 KHI

Epaper – April 3-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.