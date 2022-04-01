NATIONAL

Ramadan: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for moon sighting

By News Desk
Pakistani Muslim worshippers walk past the illuminated Badshahi Masjid on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of Ramadan in Lahore on August 27, 2011. Lailat al-Qader commemorates the night, according to tradition, when the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the angel Gabriel. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to sight the Ramadan moon will be held tomorrow, on Saturday.

The committee’s meeting will be held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Azad said that the meeting will be attended by Peshawar’s zonal committee members and officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO.

Meanwhile, the other zonal committees will also meet in respective cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad, he added.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council had said that the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan on April 3 (Sunday) this year while Eid-ul-Fitr is expected on May 3.

Ruet-e-Hilal’s Secretary-General Khalid Ejaz Mufti said: “The birth of the new moon of Ramadan is expected on April 1 at 11:24am. On 29 Shaban (April 2), the age of the moon should be at least 19 hours. In some parts of Pakistan, it would exceed 31 hours.”

In a statement earlier this month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there is a possibility that the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 2.

“The new moon of Ramadan, 1443 AH, will be born on [the] crossing conjunction point at 11-24 PST on 01-04-2022,” a statement from the meteorological department said.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramadan, 1443 AH on the evening of [April 2] i.e. on 29th of Shaban, 1443 AH,” the statement said.

The PMD said that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country during the evening of April 2.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, Eidul Fitr is expected to be observed either on May 3 or 2.

