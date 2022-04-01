NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issues production orders for MNA Ali Wazir

Ahead of voting on the controversial no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has released productions orders of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement MNA Ali Wazir, sources reported on Friday.

According to a statement by the NA Secretariat, the production orders for the detained lawmaker were issued under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007.

It is worth mentioning that a couple of Opposition leaders, including Mohsin Dawar, filed an instant petition at the Islamabad High Court seeking the release of Wazir to cast vote in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

“Under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the speaker has summoned the National Assembly on March 25, 2022, which is currently in session at Parliament House, Islamabad,” the notification read.

The statement further mentioned that the speaker considers the presence of Ali Wazir, Member, National Assembly, during the said session [April 3] of the National Assembly “necessary”, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 “the speaker has been pleased to summon Ali Wazir to attend the said session at the Parliament House, Islamabad.”

NA speaker has further directed to produce Ali Wazir at the commencement of each sitting of the National Assembly before the Sergeant-at-Arms at the Parliament House, Islamabad, who shall, after the conclusion of the sittings deliver him into the custody, accordingly.

The crucial NA session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan — which started after much delay on Thursday — was adjourned till Sunday 11:30am.