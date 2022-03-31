To security body meets to deliberate on Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) this afternoon, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s House in the afternoon, he tweeted.

وزیر اعظم نے نیشنل سیکیورٹی کمیٹی کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا، اجلاس آج بعد دوپہر وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

The committee, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, is chaired by the prime minister and includes key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and top intelligence officials.

While Chaudhry did not confirm the agenda, reports citing people familiar with the development said the participants of the meeting are expected to discuss the Lettergate, a so-called conspiracy letter that Imran Khan said was evidence to prove his claim that a conspiracy was being hatched in foreign capitals to remove him from power.

The prime minister has said on numerous occasions in recent days there was a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him because he had taken what he termed independent foreign policy decisions.

In a public rally over the weekend, Khan waved around what he claimed was a letter that was evidence of a threat given to his government.

He did not say who the letter was from, but indicated it pertained to a Western country.

On Wednesday, the media reported that Khan met select journalists to share the contents of the letter to press his point.

Under Khan, Pakistan, a traditional ally of the West, has moved closer to China and Russia.

The meeting comes a day after Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Khan twice within hours — one time with the spy chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum — after which some ministers claimed that neither the prime minister had been asked to resign nor would he opt for it.