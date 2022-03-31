PPP MP, accused in Jokhio murder, returns to vote against Imran

KARACHI: Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP who is wanted by the police in the murder of a local journalist, returned from Dubai in the early hours of Thursday to cast his vote against the prime minister in the no-confidence motion to oust the former.

The lawmaker landed in Karachi at 5:00 am, hours after Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, 27, who was purportedly tortured to death at Bijar’s farmhouse, pardoned the suspects in the murder apparently under pressure.

Widow of #NazimJokhio says she has pardoned lawmaker #JamAbdulKarim of @PPP_Org, and other accused in the murder of her husband without taking anything in return because she was abandoned by her own people and didn’t have the capacity to fight the case pic.twitter.com/qbEBrQjKBM — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) March 30, 2022

In a video message, Shireen said she wanted to fight and pursue the matter but had been left “all alone by her own people” before adding she took the decision to pardon the killers out of compulsion and for the safety of her children.

Bijar secured a protective bail until April 3 from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the case to travel back to participate in the no-trust vote.

Bijar’s brother, Jam Awais Bijar, a Sindh lawmaker of the party, is also accused in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) planned to arrest the legislator on return, and had directed the immigration staff at the airports is keeping an eye on the watch list, but was forced to drop the idea after Shireen pardoned the suspects.