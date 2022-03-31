Opinion

The purpose of education

By Editor's Mail
Education is a vital asset to distinguish between right and wrong, good and bad, moral and immoral, vices and blessings. The key purpose of education is to educate the ignorant, the unwise and common people about how to live a simple, but nice life and how to treat people; and how to attain huge milestones in life. Likewise, education makes us aware of upcoming dangers and provide viable solutions to resolve them. Education delivers all these factors and edifies us to the proper way to accomplish our desired goals. Additionally, education is the only tool that significantly supports transforming the lives of the backwards nation into progressive nations. It is witnessed that a country, whose literacy ratio is greater than others, exhibits unprecedented advancement in any sector.

In a nutshell, education is a substantial agent to secure peacae, progress and development. It is the only instrument which we can use to improve the living standards of people and better their negative sides.

MUHAMMAD AFZAL SHAIKH

GAMBAT

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

