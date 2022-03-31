Opinion

Return of the traditional arbiter

A farewell to neutrality?

By Editorial
Despite losing the game in numbers, the Prime Minister has decided not to tender resignation but to lift the lid on the so called ‘secret letter’ in the National Assembly. This was in a vain hope that his party dissidents and disgruntled allies might change their mind after hearing his speech and reject the opposition’s motion of no-confidence against him. The PTI has so badly maltreated its dissenters, using the foulest possible cuss words against them, raided their houses and maltreated their relatives, that none agreed to return to the fold. What is more, no rational human being is likely to board a sinking ship.

The opposition is meanwhile trying to rub Khan’s nose in the mishandling of vital issues that had a catastrophic impact on national economy, led to a deterioration of relations with friendly countries and contributed to an unprecedented polarization in Pakistan. Commanding an absolute majority in the National Assembly, the opposition is confident of passing the no-trust motion. There is no chance of Imran Khan continuing to remain PM after a week.

The establishment which was widely perceived to have become neutral, seems to have decided to act as an arbiter once again. Senior military leaders visited the PM on Wednesday to reportedly discuss “agreeable options” and a “face-saving agreement” for the government and the opposition to get out of the current political crisis. They also discussed the holding of the next general elections and the duration of the interim government. It was avowedly maintained that no plan would be finalized until the opposition agreed to it and that a “complete package” would be presented in Parliament after both the government and opposition settled on the deliberated matters

As the establishment turned neutral, political parties sat down together to settle their differences without outside interference. In the absence of the traditional guarantor for commitments, they agreed on the top leaders of the major mainstream parties acting as such. While opposition parties would like to send the PM home through constitutional means, the establishment, fearing a prolongation of political crisis in the country, has decided to intervene. It remains to be seen how the opposition parties react to the return of the traditional mediator.

Previous articleMQM-PPP agreement
Editorial
