Inflation storm and poor

Today, when I read the headlines of the newspapers, it is clear that the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has gone up again. A week ago, the Prime Minister had openly stated that I am against the rise in prices of petrol because people cannot bear this burden. In inverse to this, Fawad Chaudhry said that there was no option but to increase petrol prices because trillions of rupees of the government are under debt due to the stay order. There is no doubt that the Prime Minister came to power with a good vision but unfortunately for the ray of hope the poor, the unemployed who were camping in the valley of contentment with the wish that our destiny would be bright and will be satisfied and good economic conditions and they will also feed their wives and children in the better way. Educated M.Phils and PhDs thought that there will be an era of employment for them. The rich were in a frenzy of waiting for their business to shine. The corruption culture of the offices will end. Perhaps something else was written on the canvas of destiny, the sweat of the poor was written in the mill of poverty, suicide and self-immolation of people forced by unemployment, poverty and inflation, poor parents forced by starvation.

Giving examples of inflation in other countries, we do not get tired of putting new knots of style, but have we compared Pakistan with other countries in terms of inflation with the whole world? If so, then last year the rise in inflation worldwide is a conservative estimate of 4% but in Pakistan, it is 10%, now who is responsible for the 6% increase? What are the reasons for this, one thing I want to mention here is that I am speaking in favour of any political party, if petrol goes up by ten rupees then the price of things will go up forty times. An increase in inflation gives another type of artificial inflation in the market. It is the responsibility of the government of the day to strengthen the governance system so that no shopkeeper, no trader can go beyond the fixed price regulation.

IMRAN KHAN BOURANA

KHUSHAB