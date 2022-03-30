Opinion

Women in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Women in Pakistan are facing endless problems. Certainly, women’s empowerment and gender equality are the popular slogans of this century. However, third world countries including Pakistan do not pay much heed to this phenomenon. Every time they try to stop Aurat-March. Protesting is a basic right of women in a democratic society. A month before the march, the religious minister expressed his opinion to stop women from highlighting injustices that are being done to them in Pakistan.

It is a tragic fact that women in Pakistan are at risk both domestically and at work zones. They are at large deprived of their basic constitutional and religious rights like the right of inheritance. They have to accept early marriages and gender discrimination is a usual practice in Pakistan. Undoubtedly, there are many laws made to protect women in Pakistan including, the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Bill 2015, Amal Umar Bill and Zainab Alert to imbue security for women.

- Advertisement -

We have observed recently two developments regarding women in which one is welcoming; Noor Muqaddam’s killer is sentenced to death while the acquittal of the “honour killing” culprit is again ringing a bell of patriarchal dominance. Women are half the population; they cannot be limited to domestic chores only nor they should be subjected to brutality, economic dependence and harassment. To make Pakistan a prosperous country we should root out gender discrimination.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR

NANKANA SAHIB

Previous articleMQM blames PTI workers for harassing its leader
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Save Urdu

In a recent speech, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto unwittingly mispronounced a common phrase, which went viral on social media and garnered a lot of...
Read more
Editorials

MQM tilts the balance

During the last few days Prime Minister Imran Khan has continued to lose allies from the BAP, the PML(Q), the JWP as well as...
Read more
Editorials

Blasphemy in DI Khan

A particularly scary incident has taken place in Dera Ismail Khan, where female teacher of a girls’ madrassah knifed one of their colleagues dead....
Read more
Comment

Are we structurally handicapped?

Using foreign affairs for gaining extra political mileage in domestic politics is not a new norm in Pakistan but now it has become quite...
Read more
Comment

Going nowhere

Old political rivals have turned their animosity into friendship. Political allies are breaking their bonds with the government. Islamabad is where everyone is looking...
Read more
Comment

OIC and Kashmir

Pakistan hosted the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on 22 and 23 March 2022....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Blasphemy in DI Khan

A particularly scary incident has taken place in Dera Ismail Khan, where female teacher of a girls’ madrassah knifed one of their colleagues dead....

Sindh House attack: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against accused

Nazim Jokhio’s widow gives into feudal pressure, pardons ‘killers’

Faisal Vawda claims ‘conspiracy being hatched to assassinate’ PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.