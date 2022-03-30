There have been reports in the media about a serious skin disease among the cows in the cattle farms across the province of Sindh, but no safety measures or regulations have been announced by the government in this connection. According to a news item, 20,000 animals, including 15,100 in Karachi alone, have been affected by the disease called Lumpy Skin Disease. This is a serious situation. But while people continue to buy and consume beef and dairy products, endangering their lives, the government is playing a silent spectator.

HAIDER SHAHID

KARACHI