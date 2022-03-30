NATIONAL

MQM blames PTI workers for harassing its leader

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: MQM leader Senator Faisal Subzwari claimed Wednesday that PTI workers harassed MQM-P’s Kanwar Naveed Jameel at Islamabad airport as the political tensions escalate in the country.

The claim comes hours after MQM-P announced to part ways with the ruling PTI and support the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MQM-P was a key ally of the government in the National Assembly and after it switched sides, the Opposition has enough numbers to easily oust the prime minister.

“PTI workers encircled MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel and tried to engage in a brawl with him,” the senator said in a statement on Twitter.

The MQM-P leader said after the incident, his party contacted the leadership of PTI to sort out the matter.

“I respect the party workers’ spirit, but it is the party’s responsibility to keep their supporters calm,” said the senator.

Staff Report

