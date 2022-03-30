Punjab ombudsman provides relief to complainants

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan provided relief of Rs56.4 million in different cases filed by complainants from various districts.

While giving details, a spokesman of the ombudsman said that 25.19 kanal state-owned land of Rs33.84 million was retrieved from illegal occupants in Nankana Sahib, Hafizabad, Jhang, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts as a result of action initiated after the involvement of the office of ombudsman on different complaints.

Meanwhile, the spokesman added that a cumulative relief of Rs22.56 million has also been provided to 24 different complainants from Lahore, Vehari, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Attock, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chakwal, Khanewal, and Rajanpur who approached the ombudsman office for receiving pensions, gratuity, financial assistance, arrears of salaries, leave encashment, payment of bills, group insurance, and CDRs.

The spokesman pointed out the ombudsman office played its role to help two widows of a deceased government employee of Bahawalnagar district to get arrears of financial assistance valuing Rs1.2 million from the irrigation department after a hiatus of five years.

Alongside, the widow from DG Khan was also succeeded in getting group insurance for her deceased Naib Qasid husband after four years due to the intervention of the ombudsman office on her application, the spokesman mentioned and concluded that the own-motion notice of Ombudsman Khan has resulted in the release of arrears of monthly salaries to the staff of union councils of Burewala, Mailsi and Vehari along with the timely release of their pay.