Sports

Injured Marsh ruled out of limited-overs series in Pakistan

By The Associated Press
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 11: Mitchell Marsh of Australia prepares to bowl during an Australian nets session at WACA on December 11, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia’s remaining limited-overs cricket matches in Pakistan because of a hip injury.

Marsh will join Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to continue his recovery from the low-grade hip flexor injury he sustained during practice ahead of the ODI series in Lahore.

“Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach,” Marsh said in a statement Wednesday, the morning after Australia’s under-strength squad beat Pakistan by 88 runs to open a three-game ODI series.

The injury had put Marsh’s participation in the IPL in doubt for the third straight year. He missed the lucrative domestic T20 league in 2021 due to bubble fatigue and sustained an ankle injury early in the 2020 season.

Marsh had been scheduled to miss Delhi’s first three IPL games because of his commitments with the Australian team’s Pakistan tour, which ends on April 5.

Previous articlePunjab ombudsman provides relief to complainants
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Peru book World Cup play-off spot as Colombia, Chile miss out

DUBAI: Peru booked a World Cup play-off spot against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay on Tuesday,...
Read more
Sports

Canadian gymnasts call for probe into sexual abuse, toxic culture

A group of 71 current and former Canadian gymnastics national team members have asked the director-general of Sport Canada to launch an inquiry into...
Read more
Sports

Australia humbles Pakistan in first ODI

LAHORE: Travis Head capped a remarkable return to limited over cricket with a fiery century before taking two wickets to anchor Australia's thumping 88-run...
Read more
Sports

Travis Head equals Ross Taylor’s record against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Australian batsman Travis Head has created history in the first ODI against Pakistan by becoming the fifth-fastest to reach the century milestone. Head reached...
Read more
Sports

Matt Renshaw joins Australia’s limited over squad in Pakistan

SYDNEY: Matthew Renshaw has been called up to Australia’s squad for the tour of Pakistan as batting cover after Mitch Marsh was ruled out...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian to reach 4,000 ODI runs

KARACHI: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he became the fastest Asian to amass 4,000 ODI runs. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM to share threatening letter with allies, journalists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced sharing the contents of the so-called conspiracy letter with members of the ruling coalition and journalists, saying Pakistan’s...

Tareen group to finalise decision on no-trust motion today

Two CIA cops suspended for running torture cell

PPP MP, wanted in journalist’s murder, postpones return to vote against PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.