MQM-P abandons govt, how does it affect the NA number game?

By News Desk

Following MQM-P’s decision to abandon the PTI-led government just a day before the debate over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the numbers game has become more interesting.

Both sides need 172 votes to claim victory on the day of voting over the motion, which was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on March 28.

PTI, including the alliance parties, had 178 seats, while the Opposition had 163 seats; however, due to the constant efforts of the joint Opposition to woo the allies of the government, the numbers have moved around.

According to sources, following MQM-P’s decision to join hands with the Opposition, PTI now has 164 members in its favour, while 177 members are expected to vote against PM Imran Khan.

PTI — 155

PML-Q — 4

GDA — 3

AML — 1

BAP — 1

Total: 164

PML-N — 84

PPP — 56

MMA —14

BAP — 4

BNP-M — 4

Independent — 4

ANP — 1

JWP — 1

JI — 1

MQM-P — 7

PML-Q — 1

Total: 177

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had announced that voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan will take place on April 3.

Rasheed revealed the much-awaited date during a press conference, adding that debate on the motion will start on March 31.

News Desk

