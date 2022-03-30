NATIONAL

Seven Pakistani miners killed, four missing in tragic mine accident in Oman

By News Desk

At least seven Pakistani miners were killed in a tragic mine accident that occurred in the city of Ibri in Oman. Four other workers are missing.

The accident reportedly took place after a rockslide hit the marble quarry, crushing seven of the miners and possibly burying those missing.

Another Pakistani was injured in the incident and is currently under treatment.

The Pakistani Embassy in Muscat said they were closely coordinating with Omani authorities for the search and rescue operation for the missing miners.

Authorities have deployed heavy machinery, sophisticated cameras and sniffer dogs for the search and rescue operation.

Two officers of the embassy visited Ibri and met the affected families and workers. The embassy offered complete support and ensured that the bodies would be repatriated to Pakistan at the earliest after the completion of relevant formalities.

Earlier this week, in a miraculous incident, three colliers, who were trapped inside a coal mine in Balochistan’s Harnai district for 110 hours (nearly five days) due to a gas explosion, were rescued.

A total of six coal miners had been trapped inside the mine on March 22. Three of them were recovered by fellow miners on a self-help basis after the explosion but three others were trapped deep in the mine for which the rescue service was called in.

News Desk

