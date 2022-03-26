NATIONAL

Caravans arriving from Karachi to GB to join historic PTI meeting: minister

By Staff Report
Supporters of Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, cheer and wave flags during a rally during the last campaign day, in Lahore, on July 23, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018 (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the power show being held by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party on Sunday (tomorrow).

The minister, in a tweet, said a 20-kilometre long procession from Gilgit-Baltistan was also arriving in Islamabad to participate in the rally.

He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing the massive crowd of PTI supporters.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said caravans from all over the country have left for Islamabad.

“A historic meeting is going to be held on March 27,” the minister said, adding the nation will emerge in a way that has never been seen before.

Its leader Imran Khan is fighting the case of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.), he declared.

He said people from abroad are also coming to participate in the rally, the people have decided that it will be seen on the ground on March 27.

Prime Minister Khan has also invited the people to attend the March 27 meeting.

Previous articleRasheed urges PM to cash in on popularity with early elections
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed urges PM to cash in on popularity with early elections

-- Minister says PPP MP, wanted in the murder of Sindh journalist and residing in Dubai, will be arrested on return -- Announces provision of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two servicemen on civil posts get extension

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division Saturday notified the appointment and tenure extension of two military officials serving on civilian positions. Major Aqib Shah was appointed as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is set to change the centuries-old traditions of porters being hired by private contractors because the practice was exploitative and extorting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nisar says he hasn’t met Imran in over a year

-- Veteran politician says he isn't in the game for short-term gains  ISLAMABAD: Refuting rumours of him ending his political isolation by recently meeting the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan "strongly condemned" the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities which hit oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, causing...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA crew returns lost belongings to passenger

KARACHI: The crew aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Saturday returned a luggage bag, containing valuables, to a passenger who arrived at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nisar says he hasn’t met Imran in over a year

-- Veteran politician says he isn't in the game for short-term gains  ISLAMABAD: Refuting rumours of him ending his political isolation by recently meeting the...

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

PIA crew returns lost belongings to passenger

Court extends Shehbaz’s bail in money laundering case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.