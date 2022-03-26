Caravans arriving from Karachi to GB to join historic PTI meeting: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the power show being held by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party on Sunday (tomorrow).

The minister, in a tweet, said a 20-kilometre long procession from Gilgit-Baltistan was also arriving in Islamabad to participate in the rally.

کراچی اور گلگت بلتستان سے فاصلے تاریخی #امربالمعروف جلسے میں شرکت کیلئے رواں دواں ہیں، گلگت بلتستان سے 20 کلومیٹر لمبا جلوس جلسے میں شرکت کیلئے آرہا ہے۔۔۔۔تیاری پکڑو چوہوں اب ٹانگیں نہ کانپیں https://t.co/btd2v1uQPQ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 26, 2022

He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing the massive crowd of PTI supporters.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said caravans from all over the country have left for Islamabad.

“A historic meeting is going to be held on March 27,” the minister said, adding the nation will emerge in a way that has never been seen before.

اج انشاءاللہ پاکستان کے مختلف علاقوں سے کاروان اسلام آباد کی طرف روانہ ہوں گے. کل پیریڈ گراونڈ اسلام آباد میں محض ایک جلسہ نہیں ہونے جا رہا، ایک تاریخ رقم ہونے جا رہی ہے. 14 اگست آزادی کا دن ہے. پاکستان کی تاریخ میں 27 مارچ حقیقی آزادی کا دن بنے گا. #نکلوپاکستان کی خاطر — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 26, 2022

Its leader Imran Khan is fighting the case of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.), he declared.

He said people from abroad are also coming to participate in the rally, the people have decided that it will be seen on the ground on March 27.

Prime Minister Khan has also invited the people to attend the March 27 meeting.