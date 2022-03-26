Rasheed urges PM to cash in on popularity with early elections

— Minister says PPP MP, wanted in the murder of Sindh journalist and residing in Dubai, will be arrested on return

— Announces provision of security to opposition power shows but warns any violation of law will evoke strict action

ISLAMABAD: Amid a political turmoil that came as Pakistan faces a recurring economic crisis, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed advised the prime minister to cash in on the public support which has only intensified after the tabling of the no-trust motion and call early elections after presenting the annual budget in June.

However, Rasheed, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, stressed the idea for early polls was his personal “opinion” and should not be taken as the position of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

Criticising the “foolish” opposition, the minister said the move to table the no-trust motion against Imran Khan taken the prime minister to a level of popularity where “it is the right time [for him] to go for early polls”.

He recalled he had also advised Khan to impose governor’s rule in Sindh and declare an emergency but the prime minister did not approve of the suggestion.

To a question, he said the government was in talks with its allies and estranged MPs.

Rasheed’s presser comes a day after the speaker of the National Assembly adjourned the motion, provoking opposition accusations he was buying time for Khan to muster support after a spate of defections from his party.

The motion will now be tabled on Monday after which seven days of the debate should take place before an actual vote.

Meanwhile, the threat of political turmoil is growing as the PTI and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance have announced to hold public shows in Islamabad on March 27 and 28, respectively, prompting fears of violence and instability.

But Rasheed, while assuring the provision of foolproof security to the opposition meeting, categorically said no one will be allowed to block another party’s route.

He said that 15,000 security men from Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and police have been deputed for maintenance of law and order in Islamabad. The administration of the Srinagar Highway has been handed over to the Rangers and FC.

It was a positive sign that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) shifted its venue to the H-9 market from the highway, he said.

He said a JUI-F Senator has given the government assurance the far-right party will abide by the laws. Permission was given to JUI-F for today’s rally only since the application for their Sunday’s rally is yet to be received, he said.

The minister said PML-N has sought permission to hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway but was not allowed as the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC) have already directed the Ministry of Interior and district administration to keep main thoroughfares, including Srinagar Highway, open.

The courts’ directions will be strictly followed, he added.

He said complete security will be provided to the rallies but no one will be allowed to enter the sensitive Red Zone, he added.

Rasheed said the voting on no-confidence motion against Khan will most likely be held on April 4 if it was tabled in the House on March 28.

He expressed the hope that Khan will emerge victorious and the allies would vote in favour of the prime minister.

Rasheed said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Sanaullah Abbasi has been directed to arrest absconding Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Jam Abdul Karim on his arrival from Dubai.

Karim was nominated for the murder of journalist Nazim Jokhio. On Friday, the Sindh High Court (SHC), which did not touch the merits of the case, granted him 10-day protective bail against a solvent surety of Rs100,000.

Following his arrest, the accused will be handed over to Sindh police for further legal procedure, he added. Rasheed said Karim will not only be arrested but his name will also be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) and provided to Interpol.

The minister, while congratulating the law enforcement and civil administration for successfully holding the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) — the main decision-making body of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)– and said anti-Pakistan elements wanted to sabotage the event.

He urged all political parties to show maturity and shun the politics of confrontation.

While there was no need to deploy the army at the moment but under Article 245 of the Constitution, the military could be summoned with the approval of the cabinet and the prime minister.

The minister claimed the courts have put the responsibility directly on me and the Interior Ministry for maintenance of law and order.

He said he will also lead a procession from Rawalpindi to participate in the Sunday power show at Parade Ground. “I firmly stand behind Khan and will bring the biggest rally from Rawalpindi,” he announced.

To another question, the minister said stern action will be taken against those who started the malicious campaigns against members of the armed forces on social media.