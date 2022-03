Police kill IS-linked militant commander in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed an Islamic State-linked terrorist commander during a raid at his hideout in Peshawar, it said.

The counter-terrorism department of police carried out the raid at the hideout of the terrorist who opened fire at the police after being cornered.

The terrorist was killed during the exchange of firing whereas his accomplice managed to flee, the sources said.

Talking to the media, a police official said the terrorist was a local commander of the Islamic State (IS) group in the country, who was involved in multiple terrorist activities, including a recent attack at a mosque in Peshawar, that left dozens of people killed and hundreds of others injured.

The sources said the terrorist was also wanted in the killing of a priest and policemen besides being involved in other incidents of targeted killings.

Search for the fleeing accomplice of the terrorist is underway.