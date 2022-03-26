NATIONAL

Police kill IS-linked militant commander in Peshawar

By Staff Report
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed an Islamic State-linked terrorist commander during a raid at his hideout in Peshawar, it said.

The counter-terrorism department of police carried out the raid at the hideout of the terrorist who opened fire at the police after being cornered.

The terrorist was killed during the exchange of firing whereas his accomplice managed to flee, the sources said.

Talking to the media, a police official said the terrorist was a local commander of the Islamic State (IS) group in the country, who was involved in multiple terrorist activities, including a recent attack at a mosque in Peshawar, that left dozens of people killed and hundreds of others injured.

The sources said the terrorist was also wanted in the killing of a priest and policemen besides being involved in other incidents of targeted killings.

Search for the fleeing accomplice of the terrorist is underway.

Previous articleCaravans arriving from Karachi to GB to join historic PTI meeting: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Caravans arriving from Karachi to GB to join historic PTI meeting: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed urges PM to cash in on popularity with early elections

-- Minister says PPP MP, wanted in the murder of Sindh journalist and residing in Dubai, will be arrested on return -- Announces provision of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two servicemen on civil posts get extension

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division Saturday notified the appointment and tenure extension of two military officials serving on civilian positions. Major Aqib Shah was appointed as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is set to change the centuries-old traditions of porters being hired by private contractors because the practice was exploitative and extorting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nisar says he hasn’t met Imran in over a year

-- Veteran politician says he isn't in the game for short-term gains  ISLAMABAD: Refuting rumours of him ending his political isolation by recently meeting the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan "strongly condemned" the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities which hit oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, causing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is set to change the centuries-old traditions of porters being hired by private contractors because the practice was exploitative and extorting...

Nisar says he hasn’t met Imran in over a year

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

PIA crew returns lost belongings to passenger

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.