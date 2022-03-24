NATIONAL

JUI-F allowed to hold rally in Islamabad: report

By News Desk

The Islamabad administration has allowed the JUI-F to hold its rally in the federal capital on March 25, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the district administration has asked the party to re-submit its application regarding this matter.

The administration has also directed the party to follow the relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Srinagar Highway will not be closed under any circumstances,” said the administration.

According to the SOPs, no public and private properties should be harmed and the traffic flow should not be affected in any way.

“No one carrying a stick will be allowed in the premises and the attendees will not be allowed to go outside.”

The administration has the right to take action in case the SOPs are not followed.

News Desk

