Missile ‘misfire’ proves India an ‘irresponsible state’ with nuclear weapons: Moeed

By APP

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said the recent missile “misfire” from India proved that India is “an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons” and the threat it poses to regional security must remain an issue of international concern.

“Make no mistake, India has become an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons and the world is beginning to recognise Pakistan’s longstanding concern on this count,” Dr Moeed Yusuf said in a tweet.

He noted that the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in its 48th session highlighted the threat to regional security due to India’s recent missile launch that landed in Pakistan.

“It is also only natural that countries who were reportedly looking to buy Indian missiles and other equipment are having second thoughts,” the NSA said.

“We hope that OIC-CFM 2022’s declaration will increase global calls for accountability and a transparent joint investigation will be ensured,” Moeed said.

Earlier on March 11, two days after the crash of an unarmed supersonic missile in Pakistani territory, India had admitted that it was an “accidental firing of a missile”.

The irresponsible handling of a supersonic missile had sent jitters across the world capitals as the incident could have led to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries.

The missile travelling at a speed of Mach 3 at an altitude of 40,000 feet had crossed the path of international civilian flights, before crashing 124 km inside Pakistan, and damaged a civilian building.

Yusuf said: “The missile ‘misfire’ from India must remain an issue of international concern. Indian attempts to brush it off cannot mask the gravity of the episode.”

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a press briefing on March 10, had said: “Pakistan strongly protested this flagrant violation and cautions [India] against recurrence of any such incident in the future.”

He had said that the Pakistan Air Force monitored the complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin near Sirsa in India to its point of impact, near Mian Channu and “initiated requisite tactical actions”.

Yusuf cautioned the world community that the “lack of any Indian response to Pakistan’s call for joint investigation and lack of information about India’s so-called internal inquiry is a wake-up call for them.”

“This reflects the mindset of the Modi regime and the character of the Indian state today,” he said.

The NSA said Pakistan on its part would continue to sensitise international opinion on the dangers of India’s nuclear programme and continue efforts to ensure strategic stability while defeating aggression at all costs.

