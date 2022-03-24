NATIONAL

Four soldiers lay down their lives in countering infiltration bid from Afghanistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers Wednesday night laid down their precious lives in countering an infiltration bid from Afghanistan.

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists on midnight 23/24 March attempted to infiltrate inside Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District. However, due to alertness and timely response of own troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled.

Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner. The terrorists having failed, fled away and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Shaheeds include Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam, 34, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan; Sepoy Sajjid lnayat, 25, resident of Sheikhupura; Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, 32, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan; and Sepoy Sajjid Ali, 22, resident of Skardu.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, said the ISPR.

Staff Report

