NATIONAL

Lawyers group claims SCBA ‘chasing vested interests’

By News Desk

Members of the Professional Group of Lawyers led by Hamid Khan, on Thursday strongly opposed the role of the present cabinet of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and claimed that the body has vested political interests.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore High Court (LHC), former representatives of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), along with Lahore Bar Association (LBA)’s president Rao Sami, spoke against the conduct of the SCBA’s representatives accusing them of “following a specific political party’s agenda rather than rendering its [SCBA] due role”.

Former LHCBA’s president Maqsood Buttar furthered that while the fraternity has been successful in its role of upholding the legal community’s standards and paving good relations between the ‘bar and bench’, it has been observed that Bar representatives are following a political party’s interests- forgoing the cause and the purpose for which they are elected.

Former LHCBA’s president Shafqat Chohan highly regretted that the SCBA’s present cabinet is chasing vested interests for the “ease of a political party”. He added, “we had a lot of problems within the bar associations, but I am at a loss to understand why a political party’s agenda is being taken ahead”.

Responding to a query regarding the personal political biases of candidates who are elected to the Bar Association, former president Shafqat Chohan said, “bar representatives should render their roles to resolving issues faced by lawyers and aim to shrink the gap between bar and bench”.

Previous articleAfghan Taliban deny replacing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Turkish Armed Forces CGS calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI: General Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘US only now coming to terms with Afghan situation’

There was ‘surprise and frustration’ in Washington when Kabul fell to the Taliban but gradually, they understood the situation, says Pakistan’s US Amba­ssador Asad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak vs Aus: Imam, Shafique stay solid to set up thrilling final day

Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a solid start on Thursday to set up a thrilling final day in the deciding third Test...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran gives final touches to strategy for March 27 rally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday gave final touches to the ruling party's strategy for March 27 rally to be held in the federal...
Read more
NATIONAL

TikToker arrested for filming videos in police uniform

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested a man for filming TikTok videos donning police uniforms. According to police, the man used to record videos...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore man confesses ordering hitjob on brother’s family

LAHORE: A Lahore man has confessed to ordering a hitjob to kill brother, sister-in-law and niece over a property dispute. Amanat Ali, his wife Shabana...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

North Korea fires ‘new type’ ICBM toward East Sea, says ROK...

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Thursday, the Republic...

Pak vs Aus: Imam, Shafique stay solid to set up thrilling final day

PM Imran gives final touches to strategy for March 27 rally

TikToker arrested for filming videos in police uniform

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.