NATIONAL

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance ties

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi here on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and discussed bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Qureshi recalled his previous meetings with the Kazakh FM and took stock of progress on a wide range of bilateral issues. Both the ministers agreed on the need to further enhance bilateral ties in the fields of trade, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

Qureshi stressed the importance of regular exchanges and institutional mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, as well as an effective follow-up on their outcomes. He underlined the need to intensify cooperation in the railways and transportation sector.

The two foreign ministers also discussed regional issues. Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister Tileuberdi of Pakistan’s perspective including on human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Both the foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to continue enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including at regional and international forums like the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Economic Cooperation Organisation.

Previous articleKP govt plants olive, saffron orchards in Khyber District
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP govt plants olive, saffron orchards in Khyber District

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has planted eight olive and saffron orchards in tribal districts for which the forest Department has provided more...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

RAWALPINDI: All preparations have been finalized here to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner as the nation is preparing for the day celebrated...
Read more
MULTAN

South Punjab secretariat likely to achieve complete financial autonomy soon: ACS Saqib

MULTAN: South Punjab secretariat is likely to achieve complete financial autonomy to ensure matchless development in the region. Additional Chief Secretary Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari, Bilawal to act as ‘guarantors for MQM, PDM deal’

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi calls for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday called for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region. He was addressing...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP fines PM Imran Khan for Rs50,000 over code breach

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday once again slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the code of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Zardari, Bilawal to act as ‘guarantors for MQM, PDM deal’

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to...

FM Qureshi calls for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

ECP fines PM Imran Khan for Rs50,000 over code breach

Fazl claims ‘Allies no more with PTI,’ after meeting MQM-P in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.