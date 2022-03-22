NATIONAL

13 suspects arrested for alleged murder of rice cracker seller at Pattoki wedding

By News Desk

The Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 13 suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a papad (rice cracker) seller in a wedding hall in Pattoki.

The incident came to the limelight when footage, allegedly showing Mohammad Ashraf’s body near a seemingly apathetic crowd that continued eating at the wedding, went viral on social media and aroused public anger at the callousness on display.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Pattoki police station by the deceased’s brother-in-law, Parvez, under section 147 (punishment for rioting), section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the rice cracker vendor, Ashraf, got into a dispute with guests at a wedding procession in Pattoki, after which he was beaten up and dragged inside the wedding hall.

“Severe injustice has been done to us,” Parvez said in the FIR, demanding that action should be taken.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and directed Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf to immediately arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the IGP, saying that the culprits should be apprehended immediately.

“The suspects do not deserve any leeway. Justice should be ensured to the family of the deceased,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asif Hanif told a news outlet that he formed teams when he got to know of the incident and 13 suspects were arrested, who are being interrogated.

Talking to the media, the Kasur DPO said that last night, some guests of a marriage party allegedly tortured Ashraf to death, adding that the police teams conducted raids in Kanganpur, Pattoki and Sarai Mughal and arrested twelve accused.

He said that evidence has been collected and real causes of the death would be ascertained in the light of forensic report.

The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV cameras, he added.

Previous articlePakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance ties
Next articlePM Khan, Saudi FM discuss situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Afghanistan 
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Khan, Saudi FM discuss situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Afghanistan 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed regional...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi here on the sidelines of the 48th...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt plants olive, saffron orchards in Khyber District

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has planted eight olive and saffron orchards in tribal districts for which the forest Department has provided more...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

RAWALPINDI: All preparations have been finalized here to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner as the nation is preparing for the day celebrated...
Read more
MULTAN

South Punjab secretariat likely to achieve complete financial autonomy soon: ACS Saqib

MULTAN: South Punjab secretariat is likely to achieve complete financial autonomy to ensure matchless development in the region. Additional Chief Secretary Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari, Bilawal to act as ‘guarantors for MQM, PDM deal’

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

All set to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

RAWALPINDI: All preparations have been finalized here to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner as the nation is preparing for the day celebrated...

South Punjab secretariat likely to achieve complete financial autonomy soon: ACS Saqib

Zardari, Bilawal to act as ‘guarantors for MQM, PDM deal’

FM Qureshi calls for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.