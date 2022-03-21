PTI changes venue of March 27 power show in Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to hold its planned March 27 power show at Parade Ground instead of D-Chowk in Islamabad and requested the district administration to change the venue.

In a tweet, the party said that “the Parade Ground will be more suitable to accommodate the number of people that are expected to participate in the rally.”

PTI Senator Faisal Javed and Special Assistant to PM for CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan wrote to the district administration for the change of venue.

In a media talk, Senator Faisal Javed said that they have always obeyed the rules in all of their rallies, adding that they are going to hold the rally at Parade Ground instead of D-Chowk.

H said that it will be the biggest power show in the history of the country.

People have decided to stand with the truth, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ruled against holding any political gathering in Red Zone which houses important government institutions including the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Presidency and the Prime Minister Office.