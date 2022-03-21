World

Saudi Arabia ‘not responsible for any oil shortage’ after Houthi attacks

By News Desk
TOPSHOT - Armed Yemeni tribesmen loyal to the Shiite Huthi rebels sit in the back of an armed vehicle during a gathering to mobilise more fighters into several battlefronts on November 1, 2016 on the outskirts of the capital Sanaa. The war in Yemen escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a military campaign to push back the Huthi rebels, after they seized the capital in 2014 and then advanced on other parts of Yemen. / AFP / MOHAMMED HUWAIS (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it would not bear responsibility for any shortages in oil supplies to global markets in light after recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi oil facilities, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The Houthis fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry and state media said on Sunday.

Strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal, a natural gas plant and a refinery along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, the ministry said in a statement.

Attacks using drone or ballistic missiles “will affect the kingdom’s production capacity and its ability to fulfil its obligations, which undoubtedly threatens the security and stability of energy supplies to global markets,” SPA reported, quoting an unnamed source at the foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia has struggled to extricate itself from the war in Yemen which has killed tens of thousands and left millions of people there facing starvation. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have also endangered the kingdom’s airports, oil facilities and caused some civilian deaths.

