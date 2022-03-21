Sports

Pakistani fast bowlers Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble

By Agencies

LAHORE: Quick bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets apiece on Monday to lead Pakistan’s inspired performance against Australia on the first day of the deciding third and final test in Lahore.

Afridi, 21, did the early damage, striking twice in his second over to dismiss opener David Warner for seven and No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne before he had scored, to reduce Australia to 8-2 after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Naseem, 19, drafted into the Pakistan side in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, hurt the tourists in the final session, dismissing a well-set Steve Smith for 59 and Travis Head for 26 as Australia reached 232-5 at the close.

All-rounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 20 for Australia with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey eight not out.

After their shaky start, it was opener Usman Khawaja who led Australia’s fightback with a resilient 91, adding to scores of 97, 160 and 44 not out in his last three innings in his country of birth.

The left-handed Khawaja, who added 136 for the third wicket with Smith, appeared set for his 12th test hundred before Pakistan captain Babar Azam completed a one-handed catch at slip off spinner Sajid Khan.

Smith, Australia’s batting mainstay, was out leg before for 59 after completing his third successive half-century.

The first two tests of the series — the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 — were drawn.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team.

After left-armer Afridi’s two early wickets, Australia could have been in even deeper trouble but Pakistan failed to capitalise on chances offered by Khawaja and Smith.

Looking to dominate left-arm spinner Nauman Ali from the onset, Khawaja, on 12, flashed hard at a full-pitched delivery but the edge flew under the hands of Babar Azam in the lone slip position.

On the next delivery, Nauman failed to hold a straightforward return catch from Smith, who was on 19. Off-spinner Sajid also spilled a return catch off Head when he was on seven.

Previous articleSaudi Arabia ‘not responsible for any oil shortage’ after Houthi attacks
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CWC22: Pakistan women register historic win against West Indies

The Pakistan women finally broke the 18-match losing streak in the competition after registering a historic victory over West Indies by 8 wickets in a...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea bidders shortlist to be narrowed down to three, new offers made

MANCHESTER: Raine Group, a US bank overseeing the sale of Premier League club Chelsea, plans to narrow down the shortlist of bidders to three...
Read more
Sports

Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start 2022 ended with a straight-sets defeat to 20th-ranked...
Read more
Sports

Australia win toss, bat in deciding third Pakistan Test

LAHORE: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on...
Read more
Sports

Saeed Ajmal says ‘quit playing cricket if spinners can’t bowl on flat pitches’

Pakistan’s legendary spinner Saeed Ajmal has strongly opposed the mindset that the ‘flat pitches’ excuse is enough for bowlers to ultimately not pick up...
Read more
Sports

Vettori named Australia’s spin consultant for white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori will be part of Australia's coaching set-up for the white-ball leg of Pakistan, Cricket Australia confirmed today. The 43-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Why I am a Muslim

I am a Muslim because the Quran completes my picture of reality. Mind you, it is not a matter of my liking the Quran’s...

Defection clause in the constitution

UNGA resolution on Islamophobia

China to provide additional 10m yuan in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.