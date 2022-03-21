World

Iraq digs up mass grave containing bodies of IS fighters, relatives

By Agencies

MOSUL, IRAQ: Iraqi authorities said Sunday that they had exhumed the remains of 85 Islamic State group fighters and their relatives from a mass grave in the northern city of Mosul.

The remains of 35 people killed between 2016 and 2017 were dug up on Saturday while 50 were found on Sunday and “work is ongoing”, said Hassan Wathiq al-Anzi, head of forensics in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province.

Workers unearthed bones and skulls, placing them in black bags for transportation to the forensic department, an AFP correspondent said.

It is the first announcement of a mass grave of IS fighters killed during the 2016-2017 battle to recapture Mosul, the extremist group’s former stronghold.

Anzi was unable to provide an estimate of the total number of bodies at the site nor the precise circumstances of their deaths.

IS seized large swathes of Iraqi territory in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” and killing thousands there before Baghdad declared victory in 2017.

The United Nations says the group left behind more than 200 mass graves that could contain as many as 12,000 bodies.

The Mosul site was located behind a mosque in a residential area in the Al-Rifai district, Anzi said, adding that DNA samples would be taken to identify the bodies.

Nineveh’s civil defence said that while digging began on Saturday, the authorities were previously aware of the site’s location.

Iraq continues to discover mass graves not only from the IS period but also from the regime of former dictator Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2003.

Previous articleWhy I am a Muslim
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China to provide additional 10m yuan in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin...
Read more
World

US says Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya

The United States has determined that the violence against the Rohingya minority committed by Myanmar's military amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity, an...
Read more
Top Headlines

Chinese Boeing crashes with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday...
Read more
World

US says Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims

YANGON: The United States has determined that the violence against the Rohingya Muslims committed by Myanmar's military amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity,...
Read more
World

‘Batman’ swings high, again topping N.America box office

NEW YORK: "The Batman" continued swinging from the rooftops this weekend, taking in an estimated box-office-leading $36.8 million in North American theatres while performing...
Read more
World

China’s stance on Ukraine is on the right side of history: Wang Yi

China's stance on the Ukraine issue is on the right side of history, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told media. Wang made...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China to provide additional 10m yuan in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin...

Poor customer focus

Anti-Social Youth

Fake Pirs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.