JAC takes serious note of PM’s ‘false allegations’ against media

KARACHI – The Media Joint Action Committee (JAC) has taken a serious note of the false allegations made by the Prime Minister against media in his public address on Sunday.

Mr. Imran Khan alleged that media houses have been bought by political parties and some are also being funded from foreign sources. In a statement issued today, the JAC said that in effect, this amounts to accusing the media of corruption.

The statement said JAC challenges the Prime Minister to prove these scandalous allegations. Being in the Government, the premier has the resources to investigate and prove his allegations. The Joint Action Committee asked the Prime Minister to understand that false and baseless statements about media houses will not serve any purpose.