NATIONAL

MQM-P, opposition leaders to hold another round of talks today

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will hold another round of talks with the opposition leaders in Islamabad today ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said on Monday.

A delegation of MQM-P leaders along with Amir Khan and Waseem Akhtar departed for Islamabad. The second delegation of MQM-P leaders will land in Islamabad in the evening, sources added.

The MQM-P and the opposition leaders are likely to discuss the political situation and strategy on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the upcoming meeting.

Monday, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had been given authority by the activists for taking final decision regarding the political strategy and meetings with the leaders of other parties.

Earlier, it was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had paved the way for the meeting between Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

In a meeting with the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q, the MQM had raised reservations, but the meeting was fixed by the Chaudhry brothers after talks with the former president Asif Ali Zardari, sources said.

They further said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid to guarantee settlements between Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, if they reach consensus.

It may be noted that the PPP co-chairman had also offered a guarantee of PML-N to PML-Q, sources said.

Following the meeting with the PPP leadership, MQM-P had said they would decide about staying or leaving the government by keeping their ‘interests’ in view.

Staff Report

