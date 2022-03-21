NATIONAL

Riyantha Kumara case trial to be completed by end of April

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The ATC has summoned six witnesses for cross examination on 22nd March in Priyantha Kumara case.

This was told by the Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwer while presiding over a five-member prosecutors committee to review the progress of the Priyantha Kumara case. Secretary said that so far statements of 34 witnesses have been recorded while cross examination of seven witnesses has also been completed.

The meeting was attended by deputy prosecutor general, Lahore (DPG) Asmatullah Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Gujranwala DPG Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Deputy Prosecutor General Asghar Ali, Deputy Prosecutor General Zahid Sarfraz, and Assistant District Public Prosecutor Umer. Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwer that trial of 89 accused was in progress at Kot
Lakhpat Jail.

Among them accused are Juvenile and their trial was in progress separately. Meanwhile, the FIA has submitted analysis report of the voices of the accused. On this occasion, Prosecution Committee told that trial of the case was in progress on daily basis in order to bring it to its logical end and justice to be dispensed to the heirs of the Priyantha Kumara.

Deputy Prosecutor General Assmatullah Khan told that one of the accused hit Priyantha Kumara with scissor twice while second accused attacked with brick while third accused hit with wooden club which led to the death of Priyantha Kumara.

Secretary Nadeem Sarwer directed the prosecutor Committee to work diligently so that trial of the case could be completed on merit and well in time. Secretary prosecution also appreciated the performance of the prosecution committee and pledged to give all assistance and cooperation for the follow up of the Priyantha kumara case.

Staff Report

