Government moves to woo Tareen group as trust vote nears

ISLAMABAD: In a move to ease ties, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak reached out to a group of dissenting MPs led by former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen ahead of the no-trust motion against the prime minister.

Reportedly, a telephonic conversation was held between Khattak and Awn Chaudhry, who is leading the posse in the absence of Tareen who is in London for medical treatment, on Friday to discuss the latest political developments.

During the call, the minister persuaded Chaudhry against taking hasty decisions in the backdrop of the motion moved by the opposition. “We [government] will inform you [group] about important development soon,” he told Chaudhry as per reports.

Chaudhry confirmed the telephonic conversation with Khattak on Saturday.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also contacted Chaudhry late on Friday.

An important consultative meeting of the group was held in Lahore on Friday which was attended by Tareen through a video link.

The MPs briefed Tareen on the recent political developments.

The group had previously decided to not meet any member from the treasury.

On Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tried to contact Tareen but remained unsuccessful, the report said.

FATEFUL SESSION

The vote on the no-trust motion will be held on March 28, Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed on Monday.

The motion seeking the ouster of Imran Khan was submitted to the office of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser last week. It accused him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

With the help of several smaller parties, the ruling party holds a narrow majority in the National Assembly. It has 179 seats in the 342-member House, only seven more than required for a simple majority.

If none of the MPs from the ranks of the prime minister’s allies or the PTI vote against him, he will likely succeed. However, the PTI is currently facing a split because of an internal revolt by some members.

The opposition, on the other hand, has 162 members and needs a simple majority of 172 to topple the government.

Should Khan fail to win approval, the parliament will have to choose a new prime minister.

Khan has vowed to fight any move to unseat him. “Whatever they do, I’m ready for that,” he told a gathering in Islamabad.