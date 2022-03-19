Opposition staging a drama in Islamabad: minister

PESHAWAR: A drama was being staged by the opposition in Islamabad and time has proved what Imran Khan said about the opposition making attempts to get National Reconciliation Ordinance- (NRO) like concession from him was true, a minister said.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said what is happening in Islamabad was a drama staged only to get NRO.

He said the prime minister has started eradicating looters for the rights of the people and he (Khan) fought a global crisis like Covid-19. PTI workers, he said, were not going to be perturbed by the drama.

Every PTI worker, he said, would stand with Khan till the last drop of blood as he gave a thought to the nation. Khan proved that Pakistan is an independent nation, he said, adding: “There are some people here who could not even win the seat of councillor but they got votes from Khan’s ideology.”

Those who dropped big names because of Khan are blackmailing Imran Khan today, Bangash said. “Those who lost in 2013 by fighting for tickets of other parties will win in 2018 with the bat and because of Imran Khan,” the minister said.

He said the people who are trying to go against the ideology are actually going into the dustbin of history as people of KP do not accept treason and people have clearly witnessed the tradition of looting was introduced from Sindh House.