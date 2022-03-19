Sports

Australia white-ball series shifted to Lahore

By The Associated Press
This picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows ground staff preparing the cricket pitch of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Groundsmen are rolling down the pitches, welders are repairing barbed wire, and workers are splashing on a new coat of paint at Pakistan's centrepiece Gaddafi Stadium, which has witnessed both history and controversy -- and is now preparing to retake the world stage. / AFP PHOTO / Aamir QURESHI / TO GO WITH Cricket-PAK-Pakistan-Gaddafi, FOCUS by Khurram SHAHZAD (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The cricket boards of Pakistan and Australia have mutually agreed to shift the four-match white-ball series from Rawalpindi to Lahore due to political unrest in Islamabad.

Opposition MPs recently submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricketing great, in the National Assembly.

Both opposition and the government have planned big rallies in Islamabad later this month although the speaker of the National Assembly has not yet set the date for a vote on the no-confidence motion.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said on Friday the four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off T20 between Pakistan and Australia were set to be moved to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi adjoins Islamabad and hosted Australia’s first test in Pakistan in 24 years earlier this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday it discussed moving the venue for the limited-overs series with Cricket Australia and they “have mutually agreed to shift the white-ball matches.”

Gaddafi Stadium will host the third and final Test starting Monday. The three ODIs are scheduled for March 29, March 31 and April 2 and the T20 on April 5.

Previous articleSC takes up petition urging intervention to avoid violence during trust vote
The Associated Press

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Epic draw raises Pakistan’s hopes of series win vs Australia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s marathon batting defense in the drawn second Test match against Australia has raised the hopes of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq ahead of...
Read more
Sports

Candy wants fan involvement as race to buy Chelsea heats up

LONDON: Nick Candy has vowed to involve Chelsea fans if the British property tycoon succeeds in his bid to buy the troubled Premier League...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan-Australia T20I, ODI matches shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Pakistan's white-ball home series against Australia, slated to start March 29, has been shifted to Lahore, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced Friday, as...
Read more
Sports

Villarreal humiliate Juve to make quarter-finals

TURIN: Villarreal reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday after inflicting a humiliating 3-0 defeat on Juventus in Turin to go through...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan went on the defensive once I got out: Babar Azam

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that Pakistan would have gone with the mindset of chasing the mammoth target against Australia if they...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cummins under fire from Australian media over Karachi draw

Australian media came down hard on Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and questioned his strategy after Pakistan pulled off an extraordinary draw at the Karachi...
Read more
Must Read

NATIONAL

Protestors who stormed Sindh House released on bail

ISLAMABAD: A group of activists and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters, who were angry over the footage of ruling MPs engaging in horse-trading and retaliated...

Preparations in full swing for historic OIC summit in Islamabad

Epic draw raises Pakistan’s hopes of series win vs Australia

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president

