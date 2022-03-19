A test of political maturity

Despite accusations and threats from the government, defections continue in the ranks of the ruling PTI making it difficult to prepare an updated list of its deserters that it wants to be debarred from National Asembly membership. PTI dissidents who had taken shelter in Sindh House had clarified that they had decided voluntarily to vote in accordance with their conscience and were staying there only for their safety. Another dissenter had made it known that he was still living in the Parliament lodges and would vote in accordance with the call of his conscience. PTI MNAs Amir Talal Gopang from Alipur and Afzal Dhandla from Bhakkar have made it known through video messages that they had taken no money from anyone and would go to vote in accordance with the wishes of their voters and their conscience. PML(Q) chief Shujaat Hussain, whose party is still a part of the coalition government, has maintained that this is the first no-trust move in which no one is buying or selling votes. The government is meanwhile going to seek a Supreme Court advisory on the defection law spelt out in Article 63A.

Presently both the government and the opposition are competing in gathering maximum number of supporters outside Parliament on March 27. Fearing clashes and lawlessness, the Supreme Court Bar Association is seeking SC directions against D-Chowk rallies.

The defection in political parties is a political issue. The best way to resolve it is through talks between the government and opposition to formulate a joint principled position on the issue. Inviting external mediators to resolve a purely political matter indicates lack of maturity which has resulted in interference by external forces in the political process. There is a need on the part of the PTI to heed the advice of its MNA from Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon to elect another leader of the House to enable the party to complete its tenure. This would dispense with the need for the 28 March no-confidence vote as well as the massive gatherings on March 27. It would provide Imran Khan a graceful exit, and he may continue to guide the PTI from outside as the party’s ‘eminence grise’ or a “Rahber” like the ANP’s late Wali Khan. This would also cool down political temperature and lead opposition parties to agree to let a third political party also to complete its tenure and let the country celebrate 15 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.