NATIONAL

Fawad Ch terms Sindh House as ‘centre of horse-trading’

By News Desk

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a “major action” is being planned against horse-trading in Sindh House, as the PTI-led government make efforts to thwart Opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The statement allegation was made by the information minister during a press conference in Islamabad.

“Sindh House, Islamabad, is currently the centre of horse-trading,” Fawad said while accusing the Opposition of buying votes of MNAs.

“The way markets are being set up is against the Constitution.”

He said that there were reports of huge sums of money being shifted to Sindh House, adding that PPP has deputed police outside it to accommodate people there.

When asked if the government plans to raid Sindh House, Fawad said he doesn’t know about a raid but there would be a strict action.

Responding to a question if the government was looking for “12 men”, the minister said:

“What [do you mean by] ‘looking for’, we know [these] 12 men.”

Following Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the government not to provoke the Opposition, adding that they do not want “anarchy in Islamabad” due to the OIC conference.

“MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in no confidence process. Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime,” tweeted Bilawal.

The PPP chairman assured the lawmakers that his party and the PDM will do all that they can to protect them.

“We will not show all our cards now. A few friends will respond to Imran Khan’s accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. government must not provoke us,” said Bilawal.

The PPP leadership has claimed that after the police raided Parliament Lodges last week, the government is planning to ambush Sindh House in Islamabad, saying that if anyone is hurt, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime will be responsible for it.

On Thursday, the Islamabad Police had conducted an operation inside Parliament Lodges and arrested two JUI MNAs and several workers. However, the police later released them as JUI-F announced a country-wide protest.

In a joint statement released by PPP MNAs, including Abdul Qadir Patel, Agha Rafi, Javed Shah Jillani and others, it was stated that after the Islamabad police’s “barbaric attack” on Parliament Lodges, the MNAs requested the Sindh government to accommodate them in Sindh House, citing security reasons.

“The lives of MNAs, including women members, are not safe as the PTI-led government is hell-bent on terrorism, therefore, we [MNAs] had requested the Sindh government to provide the Sindh police security, the statement said.

The PPP MNAs further stated that they had information that Imran Khan’s goons of ‘Tiger Force’ were planning to attack Sindh House.

“Therefore, if any PPP MNA or personal property is hurt, Imran Khan’s government will be responsible for this,” it said.

On the other hand, PPP’s senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar refuted PM’s statement about Sindh House and said the PM is used to levelling allegations against his rivals.

The PPP senator in this regard stated that no one is hidden there. “Only our lawmakers are in Sindh House at Islamabad,” he said.

“It’s not the first time the PM leveled allegations as he has a long history of doing such things, however, it’s our right to take steps for the security of our parliamentarians,” he said.

Previous articleECP reiterates authorization to decide on floor crossing, after speaker sends declaration about dissident MNAs
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP reiterates authorization to decide on floor crossing, after speaker sends declaration about dissident MNAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) clarified on Thursday that it was authorised to decide on matters pertaining to floor crossing only after receiving...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ambiguities regarding no-trust move will clear after March 25: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the no-trust vote against him, adding that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM orders monitoring of MNAs ahead of vote on no-trust move

In a bid to thwart the Opposition’s no-trust move, the PTI political committee meeting, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, decided that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meta introduces special initiatives for online safety of women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Meta has launched two new initiatives in Pakistan, focused on womens’ safety online that includes the Online Safety Guide and StopNCII (Non consensual...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges expatriates to make “safe investments” in CBD, RUDA projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that there were massive investment opportunities available for the overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in Central Business...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on wining South Korea presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday, days after the conservative opposition candidate from South Korea rode to victory in a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan went on the defensive once I got out: Babar Azam

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that Pakistan would have gone with the mindset of chasing the mammoth target against Australia if they...

Cummins under fire from Australian media over Karachi draw

Meta introduces special initiatives for online safety of women in Pakistan

PM urges expatriates to make “safe investments” in CBD, RUDA projects

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.