Punjab govt spent Rs100bn on south Punjab development

By INP
LAHORE: The government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab Wednesday said it spent Rs100 billion in development funds in southern Punjab during the last eight months.

The Punjab government apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan in a report that funds worth Rs100 billion had been spent for the development of southern Punjab out of the total Rs170 billion released in eight months.

The report also apprised the prime minister of the current situation of the development projects launched for southern Punjab.

The report states that funds amounting to Rs189 billion were allocated for the people of southern Punjab for the current financial year.

“Contracts have been awarded for more than 1,200 projects in southern Punjab,” it said.

“Funds worth Rs70 billion were allocated for new projects in southern Punjab during the current financial year,” it added.

“56 per cent of funds have been utilised for newly launched projects in southern Punjab,” it stated.

