ECP stops Imran from holding Swat rally

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a public meeting in Swat on Wednesday.

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the revised code of conduct issued by the ECP for the conduct of the second phase of local government elections in Swat, all public office holders including the president and prime minister were banned from holding public meetings after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule.

Khan is scheduled to address a public gathering in Swat Wednesday as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) mass contact campaign.