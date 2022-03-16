NATIONAL

ECP urged to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should issue a notice to PML-N MP Javed Latif for admitting horse-trading for the success of the no-trust move.

In a tweet, the minister shared a video of Latif admitting PML-N’s role in horse-trading for the success of the motion.

“Principally, the ECP should issue a show-cause notice to PML-N and seek clarification,” he said.

Chaudhry, however, observed the ECP is only after the ruling PTI and is unable to see the acts committed by the PML-N.

The ECP has recently barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from attending the public meeting in Swat on March 16.

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The commission stated in its order that the president, prime minister and others were disallowed to attend in the districts where elections are going to be held in accordance with the elections code of conduct.

According to the election code of conduct, announcements for any development scheme by the public office-bearers were banned after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule. The commission warned legal action against the premier after his participation in the Swat public meeting.

