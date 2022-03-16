Ombudsman continues to provide relief to the plaintiffs

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by the office of Punjab ombudsman on an application of Ehtisham Ahmad of Burewala, the Mayo Hospital has started his treatment by providing a brain-stimulating device after the issuance of financial assistance worth Rs2.6 million.

A spokesman of the office of ombudsman Punjab explained in a statement issued on Wednesday that after own-motion notice of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan on a news item about the shortage of doctors and paramedics at Government Mozang Teaching Hospital Lahore, the recruitment process of hiring five medical officers on an ad-hoc basis has also been started to provide necessary medical aid to the locals.

Also, the spokesman noted that one Saima Akram of Narowal has been recruited as an elementary school educator in grade-14 as a result of the perusal of her case by the ombudsman office.

Alongside, a departmental Summary has also been forwarded to the competent authority for approval of initiation of formal proceedings, under the PEEDA Act, against the district education officer of elementary education (women) Narowal for showing negligence and misconduct, he added.

Meanwhile, Wajid Ali of Okara has been returned Rs30,000 in pursuance of the orders of the provincial ombudsman while the two-year annual increment of accused Constable Asif Ali has been stopped, concluded the spokesman.